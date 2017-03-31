Economic Sentiment Indicator up in March

March 31, 2017 Economy

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, grew to 102.7 points in March, up by 0.3 percent m/m.

In industry, the ESI increased by 0.8 points month-on-month to -9.8. In services it dropped by 0.7 points m/m to 2.4 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was at –20.6 points compared to -21.3 in February. In retail trade, it was 4.6 points dropping by 0.7 m/m.

The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -7 points in March compared to -8.4 the month before.

 

 
