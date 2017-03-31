Economic Sentiment Indicator up in March

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for Poland, calculated by the European Commission, grew to 102.7 points in March, up by 0.3 percent m/m.

In industry, the ESI increased by 0.8 points month-on-month to -9.8. In services it dropped by 0.7 points m/m to 2.4 points.

In the construction sector, the indicator was at –20.6 points compared to -21.3 in February. In retail trade, it was 4.6 points dropping by 0.7 m/m.

The consumer sentiment component of the ESI stood at -7 points in March compared to -8.4 the month before.