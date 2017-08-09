EGB Investments removed from NewConnect

August 9, 2017 Poland AM

Listed on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect, EGB has been delisted after it was acquired by WSE-listed debt collector GetBack, and its free float is lower than required 10 percent. GetBack bought EGB back in May, acquiring 99.4 percent of its shares for PLN 207.6 million. EGB Investments conducts debt collection activities, assisting banks, financial…

