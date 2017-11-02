Egg prices soar – Ministry of Agriculture

Egg prices have been soaring not only in Poland, but also across EU countries, caused by the reduced population of hens. This was the result of the detection of fipronil in chicken farms in the Netherlands, Belgium , Germany and other countries and bird flu in Italy, the Ministry of Agriculture stated. Egg prices have been increasing on EU markets since August, on average by 30 percent compared to July prices. Each week, consumer egg prices grow by another 5 percent.

In Poland, industrial-quality eggs have recorded the sharpest increased, growing to PLN 6,289 / tonne, which means they nearly doubled in price compared to last year.