EIB to invest €4.5 bln in Poland this year

The European Investment Bank plans to invest at least €4.5 billion in Poland this year, deputy director Vazil Hudak told the Polish Press Agency. One of the bigger projects could include the second line of the Warsaw subway system. In 2016, the bank loaned €4.4 billion to Polish projects, and for this year Hudak anticipates…
