EIB with €4.4 bln loans to Poland in 2016

February 27, 2017 Poland AM

The European Investment Bank has loaned €4.4 billion last year to Poland, including €603 million for the investments covered by the “Juncker Plan,” the EIB said at the press conference. According to EIB’s deputy president Vazil Hudak, Poland is the biggest beneficiary of the bank among all the member states that joined the bloc in…

