EIB with €4.4 bln loans to Poland in 2016

The European Investment Bank has loaned €4.4 billion last year to Poland, including €603 million for the investments covered by the “Juncker Plan,” the EIB said at the press conference. According to EIB’s deputy president Vazil Hudak, Poland is the biggest beneficiary of the bank among all the member states that joined the bloc in…
Related Posts
-
EIB grants €40 mln loan to PKP Cargo...July 19, 2016
-
Opole borrows PLN 150 mln from EIB...June 22, 2016
-
EIB to maintain €5.5 billion lending for...May 18, 2016
-
EIB lends €250 mln to PKPApril 22, 2016