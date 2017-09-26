Ekotech mulls NewConnect IPO

September 26, 2017 Poland AM

Land reclamation and macro levelling company Ekotech, plans to debut on the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market in 2019, the company’s CEO Kamil Szczygielski told ISBnews. “The pace of our development means that we already have to take into account this form of financing. The growing production shows that this moment is getting closer and faster,”…

