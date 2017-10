Electricity consumption in Poland will increase by more than 2 percent this year, according to the Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski. “It seemed that the increase in electricity consumption last year was only temporary, but after the Q3 it is already clear that we will exceed 2 percent y/y growth this year,” he said. He…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.