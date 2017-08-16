Electricity consumption up 2.3% y/y in July – grid operator PSE

August 16, 2017 Poland AM

Electricity consumption increased by 2.3 percent y/y in July to 13.428 GWh, while production grew by 1.9 percent y/y to 13.153 GWh, the national grid operator PSE said. Year-to-date, the consumption amounted to 96.953 GWh, a 2.3 percent y/y increase, while production reached 96.166 GWh, a 3.8 percent y/y growth….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts