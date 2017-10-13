Electricity consumption up 2.65% y/y in September – grid operator PSE

October 13, 2017 Poland AM

Electricity consumption increased by 2.65 percent y/y in September to 13.56 TWh, while production grew by 3.13 percent y/y to 13.26 TWh, the national grid operator PSE said. Year-to-date, the consumption amounted to 124.1 TWh, a 2.4 percent y/y increase, while production reached 122.64 TWh, a 3.65 percent y/y growth….

