Emperia August sales reach PLN 214 mln

September 4, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed retailer Emperia sales in August amounted to PLN 214 million, a 14.4 percent y/y increase. In LfL terms, sales increased by 8 percent y/y. So far this year, the company sales amount to PLN 629 million, up by 7 percent y/y. In August, Emperia opened 10 new stores, including 1 supermarket, 4 Stokrotka markets,…

