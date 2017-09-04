Emperia August sales reach PLN 214 mln

WSE-listed retailer Emperia sales in August amounted to PLN 214 million, a 14.4 percent y/y increase. In LfL terms, sales increased by 8 percent y/y. So far this year, the company sales amount to PLN 629 million, up by 7 percent y/y. In August, Emperia opened 10 new stores, including 1 supermarket, 4 Stokrotka markets,…
