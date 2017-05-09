Emperia looking for investor

May 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed retailer Emperia has launched search for an investor to support further growth, the company said in a market filing. “The management board has decided to seek investor who could support the company’s dynamic growth,” the statement said. The company wants to secure the possibility for all shareholders to sell their shares to potential investor…

