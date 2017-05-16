Emperia Q1 profit down. Hopes to find investor in Q3

May 16, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed retailer Emperia posted a PLN 6.42 million attributable net profit in Q1, 15.4 percent down y/y. Operating profit were down by 20.3 percent to PLN 7.41 million, while revenue amounted to PLN 600.35 million, a 2.3 percent y/y growth. The company plans to find an investor in Q3, Emperia CEO Dariusz Kalinowski said. “In…

