Emperia wants to increase its Stokrotka chain to 444 stores this year

September 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed retailer Emperia wants to increase the number of its Stokrotka chain by at least 40 outlets this year, the company said in a market filing. The company currently has 400 stores in its network and plans to have 444 by the end of the year. LfL sales in Stokrotka stores amounted to PLN 1.05…

