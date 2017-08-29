Emperia with PLN 15.78 Q2 net profit

WSE-listed retailer Emperia posted a PLN 15.78 million attributable net profit in Q2, 46.3 percent up y/y. Operating profit was up by 35.1 percent to PLN 17.55 million, while revenues amounted to PLN 631.7 million, a 7.8 percent y/y growth. Emperia’s search for an investor is going in line with internal plans and the company…
