According to data released by the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS), the average employment in April grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year, while the wages grew by 4.1 percent. In month-to-month terms, wages declined by 1.9 percent, while the employment increased by 0.2 percent.

The average salary stood at PLN 4,489, while the employment stood at 5,991,100.