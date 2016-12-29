Enea announces big plans for coming year

December 29, 2016 Poland AM

Electricity distributor Enea has signed deals with Poland’s Ministry of Energy to complete work that will develop electricity distribution and increase connection capacity, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The value of the projects was said to be over PLN 67 million. By the end of 2016, the report also said, Enea…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts