Enea announces big plans for coming year

Ronson sells Nova Królikarnia in Warsaw ... Developer Ronson Europe has finalized the sale of the ongoing Nova Królikarnia residential project in Warsaw to investor Global City Holdings (GCH) for a total of more than PLN 175 million. Ronson will receive almost PLN 34.3 million in cash and near...

PHN with permit to build Yacht Park in G... Polish state-controlled real estate fund PHN has received a permit for the construction of a residential development Yacht Park in Gdynia, the firm stated. The investment is scheduled for completion in 2019. It will comprise six five-storey housing b...

YIT to cooperate with Finnish investors ... Finnish developer YIT has been involved in the establishment of a fund that will invest in a total of more than ten residential projects in Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in the next few years. The company (40 percent) has b...

Panattoni developing 25,000 sqm warehous... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is now developing an almost 25,000-sqm warehouse project within its Panattoni Park Janki II logistics park near Warsaw for logistics company DSV Solutions. The scheme is scheduled for completion in the thir...