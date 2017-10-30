Enea wants to automate its grid

October 30, 2017 Poland AM

Grid operator Enea Operator wants to introduce automated security measures to its grid. Investments in intelligent solutions in electrical networks gain a new meaning when confronted with such weather phenomena as windstorms, Enea’s spokesperson Danuta Tabaka told PAP. “Thanks to automation, it will be possible to improve grid management, including quick detection of failures, isolating…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts