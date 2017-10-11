Enea wants to buy imported coal from Węglokoks

WSE-listed, state-owned utility Enea is in talks with state-controlled coal trader Węglokoks to buy imported coal, Enea’s CEO Mirosław Kowalik said, adding that the company is not currently facing a supply deficit. “At present, we don’t see a need to import coal, but Węglokoks came to us with an offer, so we’re talking,” Kowalik said….
