Enea with lower-than-projected H1 net profit

WSE-listed power utility Enea generated a consolidated net profit of PLN 581 million in H1, down from PLN 608 million from the earlier released preliminary estimates and up from PLN 442 million net profit the year before. The company’s revenue stood at PLN 5.69 billion, compared with PLN 5.72 billion last year. EBITDA reached PLN…
