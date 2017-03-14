Enea with PLN 849 mln profit in 2016 – preliminary results

WSE-listed power utility Enea posted PLN 849 million consolidated net profit in 2016, while EBITDA stood at PLN 1.119 billion, according to the company’s preliminary financial results For Q4 alone, Enea had PLN 128 million profit and PLN 499 EBITDA. The Q4 results were affected by several negative one-offs, including a PLN 49 million write-down…
