Energa 10Y €300 mln bond issue to yield 2.250%

WSE-listed utility Energa will issue 10 year bonds worth €300 million at 2.25 percent yield, with a 2.125 percent annual coupon, the firm said in a market filing. Interest in the issue four times exceeded the value of the issue, with 130 investors submitting their bids. As many as 90 percent of the issue will…
Related Posts
-
Energa plans €250 million bond issue in ...February 20, 2017
-
Four energy firms sign memorandum to pur...January 30, 2017
-
Energa has ‘stable performance’ at the e...January 18, 2017
-
Energa to upgrade, implement Smart Grid...December 29, 2016