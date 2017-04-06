Energa extends lease for 14,800 sqm in Olivia Business Centre

Energa Group has extended its 14,800 sq m office lease in Gdańsk’s Olivia Business Centre. The tenant was represented in the transaction by global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Energa Group is one of the four largest power groups in Poland. Its core business operations include distribution, generation and sales of electricity and heat.

Olivia Business Centre, located in Gdańsk, has been expanding since 2010. The seventh building of the scheme, Olivia Seven, is currently under construction alongside the Olivia Star tower. Together, the two schemes will add nearly 150,000 sqm to the Olivia Business Centre, making it Poland’s largest business hub.