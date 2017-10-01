Energa gets PLN 166 mln finding for smart grid project

WSE-listed, state-owned utility Energa signed a co-financing deal with the Energy Ministry for the development of a smart grid, the company said in a market filing. The project, with an estimated cost of PLN 240.6 million, will receive PLN 166.3 million in state funding. “This is a tremendous support when the construction of modern power…
