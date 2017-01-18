Energa has ‘stable performance’ at the end of 2016 – report

Polish energy company Energa stated that its performance in distribution remained stable during the final two quarters of 2016, while its sales and generation “faced headwinds.” The Electrical energy supplier estimated that, during Q4 of 2016, that it earned PLN 502 million, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were factored in, according to its…
