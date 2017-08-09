Energa mulls generation acquisitions

WSE-listed, state-controlled power utility Energa is in talks with three potential generation assets regarding the potential takeover, the company’s CEO Daniel Obajtek said. “We are working on strengthening the group in terms of purchase of assets where we would like to be a strategic partner, a majority investor,” he explained. Energa is looking to increase…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.