Energa offers new e-charging point

Polish energy company Energa announced that it has added another charging station for electric vehicles in Gdańsk, bringing its total in the Tri-City to six, the company announced in a statement. “It is a multi-standard station that allows charging for all available models of electric cars,” the statement read. Of the six stations, four allow…
