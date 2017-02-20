Energa plans €250 million bond issue in Q1

WSE-listed power utility Energa plans to sell a minimum €250 million bond issue this quarter, the company said in a market filing. The bonds will mature in 10-12 years and will be allocated to “general corporate needs,” the company said. The papers will be floated on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange….
