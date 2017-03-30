Energa to capitalize PGG with PLN 100 mln

March 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state controlled power utility Energa will capitalize Polska Grupa Górnicza (PGG) with PLN 100 million through its Energa Kogeneracja subsidiary. “This amount will support PGG in expanding its activities and obtaining synergies from incorporation of Katowicki Holding Węglowy’s (KHW) production assets into PGG,” Energa said in a market filing. The company expects the investment…

