Energa to get PLN 3.2 bln from EIB

Energa Operator, a subsidiary of state-owned WSE-listed power utility Energa might get over PLN 3.2 billion financing from the European Investment Bank, the ministry of development said. The funds would be spent on modernizing and expansion of distribution grid. EIB has financed 11 investment projects in Poland under the so-called “Juncker’s Plan” so far, with…
