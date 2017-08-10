Energa to halve the number of subsidiaries

WSE-listed utility Energa plans to trim the number of its subsidiaries, to 22 from the current 48, by the end of Q3 2018, the company’s CEO Daniel Obajtek said. “We have to move towards concentration. Our companies need to increase competencies, employ more people, not only managerial staff but also electricians,” he said. Energa Group…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.