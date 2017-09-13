Energa to seek compensation for PLN 600 mln losses on renewables deals

WSE-listed power utility Energa lost PLN 600 million on unfavorable certificate of origin deals in the last three years, according to its CEO Daniel Obajtek. The company has launched court arbitration procedures regarding 22 out of 150 such deals it has signed between 2007-2013. “Counting three years back, the company lost PLN 600 million on…
