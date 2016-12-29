Energa to upgrade, implement Smart Grid

December 29, 2016 Poland AM

Electricity supplier Energa Operator will execute projects worth PLN 174.5 million to update the Smart Grid in Poland, the company said in press release. The project will involve the installation of smart meters and automated networks in buildings and homes, which the company said will improve energy efficiency and security of supply. Improvements will be…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts