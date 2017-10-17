Energa with PLN 500 mln EBIDTA in Q3

October 17, 2017 Poland AM

Energy firm Energa recorded consolidated EBITDA of PLN 500 million in Q3 2017 and of PLN 1.643 billion for the first nine months of the year, according to the company’s estimates. The group produced 1,059 GWH of energy in Q3, distributed 5,446 GWh and sold 5,092 GwWh of power in Q3 of the year….

