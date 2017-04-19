Energa with PLN 601 mln EBITDA in Q1 – preliminary results

April 19, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed utility Energa expects a PLN 601 million EBITDA in Q1, according to the company’s preliminary results. The result, which is a 6.8 percent y/y drop will be influenced by the PLN 53 mln valuation of options for builder Polimex Mostostal shares, the company said in a market filing. State-controlled Energa is Poland’s third biggest…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts