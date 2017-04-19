Energa with PLN 601 mln EBITDA in Q1 – preliminary results

WSE-listed utility Energa expects a PLN 601 million EBITDA in Q1, according to the company’s preliminary results. The result, which is a 6.8 percent y/y drop will be influenced by the PLN 53 mln valuation of options for builder Polimex Mostostal shares, the company said in a market filing. State-controlled Energa is Poland’s third biggest…
