Energy Ministry mulling nuclear power technology tender

January 12, 2017 Poland AM

The Ministry of Energy is considering organizing a tender for the nuclear power technology that Poland may adopt, Deputy Minister Andrzej Piotrowski said at a press conference. The tender could be held in 2017. “We are working on preparing a tender for the technology, and we are working on a mechanism that will finance the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts