Enter Air and TUI partner up

January 3, 2017 Poland AM

Polish charter airline specializing in vacation getaways Enter Air, and travel company TUI entered into an agreement which will see them team up during the upcoming tourist seasons of Summer 2017 and Winter 2017/2018, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The estimated value of the contract amounts to PLN 247.7 million, part…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts