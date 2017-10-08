Enter Air sign $81.4 mln deal with TUI Poland

WSE-listed charter air carrier Enter Air signed a $81.4 million contract with tour TUI Poland for the next year’s tourist season, the company said in a market filing. The deal is 28 percent higher than last years and the biggest in the airline’s history. “The situation on the Polish tourist market is very good. Biggest…
