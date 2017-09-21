Enterprise Investors sets up a €498 mln fund

September 21, 2017 Poland AM

Enterprise Investors has completed fundraising for its Polish Enterprise Fund VIII fund with €498 million raised, exceeding the original hard cap of €450 million. The fund will finance mid-market buyouts and growth companies in the CEE region, with at least 50 percent of it to be spent in Poland. “The fund, like its predecessors, will…

