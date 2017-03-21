Enterprises financial results up by 21.3% – GUS

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), non-financial enterprises in Poland had PLN 111.06 billion combined net financial results in 2016, up by 21.3 percent y/y. Investment spending was down by 13.2 percent to PLN 120.8 billion.

The net profit was up to PLN 134.4 billion, up by 11.6 percent y/y, while the net losses amounted to PLN 23.3 billion, representing a 19.4 percent drop.

As many as 81.5 percent of companies posted a profit last year (down from 82.8 percent in 2015).

Among the enterprises, 51.6 percent of companies exported its products, in line with the last year’s results. The data was collected from 17,481 non-financial firms employing 50 or more persons.