EP delegation: Polish government to stop logging in Białowieża

According to the MEP delegation, the Polish government declared it will stop logging in the primeval Białowieża forest in compliance to the European Court of Justice verdict. “We understood that the Polish side is ready to adapt to the transitional arrangements and to stop the logging in the forest,” said MEP Alojz Peterle. Another MEP,…
