EPP finishes Outlet Park Szczecin extension

Investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has finished the latest phase of the Outlet Park Szczecin extension in Szczecin in north-western Poland, which has delivered an additional 3,800 sqm of retail space. The new area has already been fully leased out to tenants including Guess, Solar, Bagatelle, Pierre Cardin and Home & Cook. “I am convinced that due to the expanded offering, Outlet Park Szczecin will strengthen its leading position among operating outlet centers in Poland,” said Monika Gogacz, the director of the Szczecin center. The only outlet center in its region, Outlet Park Szczecin houses a total of 120 stores after the latest extension.