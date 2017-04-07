EPP raises €150 mln for Polish acquisitions

Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed investor Echo Polska Properties (EPP) has raised approximately €150 million through the placing of 118 918 918 new shares. The company, which is focused on investment in commercial property in Poland, will use the newly raised capital to finance its previously announced acquisitions and to pursue further M&A opportunities in the retail property market in the country. “This is a huge success confirming that investors fully trust in Echo Polska Properties’ strategy,” said the company’s CEO Hadley Dean. The current portfolio of EPP includes nine office projects, 15 retail projects and two retail development sites, totaling 626,783 sqm GLA, which are located in almost 20 cities across Poland.