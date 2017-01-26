Erbud to build four-star hotel in Świnoujście

Platinum Resort and Erbud will team up to build a four-star hotel complex in Świnoujście, a project valued at PLN 53.47 million, Erbud said in a press release on Thursday. The two enterprises signed a contract to build the hotel, which will comprise three buildings, with construction expected to begin before July 31, 2018. Erbud…
Related Posts
-
Outlook for hotel industry in Poland goo...November 28, 2016
-
Bouygues completes first Wrocław project...November 4, 2016
-
Hilton to open 9 new hotels in Poland...October 6, 2016
-
More than 35,000 sqm leased in Galeria M...September 22, 2016