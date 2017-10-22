Erbud with PLN 25.2-mln hotel contract in Międzyzdroje

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed construction company Erbud will demolish the existing Trofana Active hotel in Międzyzdroje on the Baltic coast, which is owned by Trofana Bogdan Sadka, and build a new 3,700-sqm hotel building on the site. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2019 with the contract being valued at PLN 25.2 million. Apart from Trofana Active, Erbud is currently working on a number of other hotel schemes across Poland, including a Hampton by Hilton hotel in Gdańsk and a Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Warsaw.
Related Posts
-
Erbud with record-large contract portfol...September 5, 2017
-
Erbud secures PLN 32.3-mln office contra...August 23, 2017
-
Erbud building for Echo Investment again...July 15, 2017
-
Erbud to build four-star hotel in Świnou...January 26, 2017