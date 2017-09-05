Erbud with record-large contract portfolio in H1

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed construction company Erbud saw the total value of its contract portfolio reach the record level of PLN 2.2 billion at the end of the first half of this year, a 99.5-percent increase upon the same period last year. In H1 2017 alone, the builder signed contracts valued at PLN 908 million with a further PLN 322.5 million worth of contracts having been secured in July and August. Erbud now sees further growth opportunities in building construction, which at the end of H1 accounted for contracts valued at a combined PLN 1.9 billion (87 percent of the entire contract portfolio), said management board president Dariusz Grzeszczak. The office and residential sectors look very promising, as does the construction of public buildings. However, according to Grzeszczak, new EU funds should also result in a larger volume of contracts in the roads construction and energy sectors in the coming years.