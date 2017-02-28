ETS scheme approved. Poland feels “cheated” – Szyszko

With 19 votes for and nine against (including Poland), the EU has approved the Emission Trading System (ETS). The scheme, aimed at cutting carbon emissions by European industries by 43 percent in 2030 when compared with levels in 2005. However according to Poland’s environment minister Jan Szyszko, Poland feels “cheated” by the deal. “This approach…
