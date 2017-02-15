EU adopts ETS climate change draft. Lowers cap

A draft reform of Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) has been adopted by the European Parliament. The cap of 2.4 percent decrease each year in emissions,proposed by the parliament’s environment committee was lowered to 2.2 percent after strong campaigning from Polish MEPs. The cap-and-trade permit system aims to decrease limit on greenhouse gas emissions and…
