EU and Gazprom close to reaching a deal

According to the European Commission, Gazprom commitments to solve the antitrust issues the bloc had with the Russian gas giant should be enough and provisionally accepted them. “We believe that Gazprom’s commitments will enable the free flow of gas in Central and Eastern Europe at competitive prices,” EC Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. The Commission…
Related Posts
-
Energy Minister and Deputy PM see proble...January 27, 2017
-
PGNiG sues European Commission...December 5, 2016
-
EU providing additional €1.85 billion to...November 22, 2016
-
EU aid coming to Polish coal industry...November 18, 2016