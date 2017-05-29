EU and Waszczykowski butting heads again

May 29, 2017 Poland AM

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski accused the European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans of being biased against Poland. In return, the EC spokesman said, that Waszczykowski doesn’t know how the European Commission operates. “There are no tensions between Poland and the European Union. There are no tensions between Poland and the Commission. There are tensions between…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts