EU Commission to pursue dialog with Poland over rule of law

May 16, 2017 Poland AM

European Union members called for the continued dialog with Poland regarding rule of law. “There was broad agreement around the table today that rule of law is a common responsibility and we should continue dialog with Poland,” Commission’s Vice President Frans Timmermans said after the debate in Brussels on Tuesday. Poland agreed, although continues to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts